Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel

The Hotel Teix in Magalluf now belongs to Calvia council and the process of demolition is underway. It is the first obsolete hotel in Calvia to be demolished in the 21st century. The purchase has been financed with funds from the European Union’s Next Generation Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan

Today, Wednesday the final sale was formalised before a notary. The administrative process to demolish the building is now underway, to open up the area and make space for public facilities.

Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvia, has pointed out that ‘the purchase and demolition of obsolete hotel establishments is a very clear objective for the municipal government team.

“We must work on the recovery of public spaces in mature areas, something that has been paralysed for more than two decades. These initiatives are essential to maintain the good image and quality of Calvia, but above all to offer more spaces and services to residents and tourists.”

In addition to the purchase of the Teix, the former Hostal Colón in Peguera will also be demolished and can be purchased under the same terms. The purchase of both establishments and their demolition will cost almost 6 million euros.

Calvia is not just one of Mallorca's most important tourism municipalities, it is one of Spain's most important. The tourism development owed a great deal to town hall planning of the 1950s that extended basic resorts - Palmanova, Santa Ponsa - that had been created before the Civil War and that gave the go-ahead for completely new resorts.

Approval for the development of Magalluf was given in 1959. The hotel stock was overwhelmingly that of the initial wave of mass tourism in the sixties. Necessary modernisation of a one to three-star offer has been ongoing over the years, but especially so for the past twelve to thirteen years. There are 148 hotels in Calvia with 51,330 beds, 80% of which are now four-star. But aspirations for Calvia go beyond four-star and to the luxury of five-star accommodation. Three new five-star hotels are planned for this year.