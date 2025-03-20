"We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists

The Balearic Transport Federation held its annual assembly on Wednesday, the president, Rafael Roig, drawing attention to a shortage of some 400 workers in the sector and calling for "an open and constant dialogue" with regard to government regulation of the hire-car sector.

The federation represents businesses directly involved in the islands' tourism, and Roig emphasised its support for the government's sustainability pact. "Moving forward together is always much better," he said in stressing that a consensual sustainable tourism model is essential for the regional economy.

On this, Roig referred to the letter posted on social media last Friday by seven groups urging tourists not to travel to Mallorca and to avoid exacerbating the problems of overcrowding. "These messages are not good for the economy. Many people on these islands rely on tourism, both directly and indirectly. We must be very careful with the things we say and the messages we send abroad." Roig's observations were notable for the fact that the letter has otherwise drawn very little comment from business organisations.

As to issues facing transport, the shortage of workers was a main concern. Of the 400 needed, around half are required for freight transport, with the other half mainly being for coaches. The shortage applies to drivers and mechanics. "It is absolutely necessary to train new drivers and mechanics."

While supportive of the sustainability pact, Roig was critical of the Balearic Government's intended tax on hire cars entering the islands of between 50 and 85 euros. A further worry discussed at the assembly was the Spanish Government's new tax on diesel that is due to come into force in April. "This will inevitably be reflected in a general increase in transport costs."