Formentor parking will be free this summer

Pollensa Town Hall is currently undertaking maintenance work at the car park near the Hotel Formentor and has confirmed that it will continue to be free this summer.

The mayor, Martí March, says that no payment system will be implemented while the legal process over the ownership of the car park land remains unresolved. The dispute over ownership arose from agreements between the town hall and the hotel's owners in respect of the hotel's redevelopment. The hotel had been operating the car park, but ownership of the car park - it was understood - was to be transferred to the town hall as part of these agreements.

Providing free parking represents a loss for the town hall, which - once the legal process is resolved - intends to put the car park management out to tender.

Traffic restrictions on the Formentor road this year are to be extended until the end of October; they will start, as previously, on the first of June. It is possible to travel in private vehicles as far as the car park and beach without incurring a fine. Information signs in Puerto Pollensa advise drivers as to available spaces. There is also a barrier if there is no availability.

The mayor has emphasised the importance of maintaining the car park accessible to ensure that the area's public spaces themselves remain accessible. "It must be affordable for everyone."