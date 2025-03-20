Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight

No-frills airline, Ryanair, confirmed that it has initiated a private criminal prosecution through the Spanish courts against a passenger who disrupted flight FR2001 from Lanzarote to Santiago on 17 January last. This passenger’s inexcusable behaviour caused a 40-minute departure delay and unnecessary disruption to 137 passengers.

The passenger, who claimed to be a UN diplomat with “diplomatic immunity”, attempted to take a seat that was not assigned to him and became verbally abusive when crew asked to see his boarding card. He was removed from the flight by the Guardia Civil.

Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and is dedicated to taking decisive action to combat unruly behaviour for the benefit of all passengers and crew. Ryanair will continue to uphold its commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable travel experience for everyone.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

“It is unacceptable that passengers, many of whom are on a family holiday, are suffering unnecessary delay as a result of one unruly passenger’s behaviour. Yet this was regrettably the case for passengers on this flight from Lanzarote to Santiago in January, during which a disruptive passenger caused a departure delay due to his misconduct.

"We have initiated a private criminal prosecution against this passenger, in which the court may impose a sentence of 3-12 months’ imprisonment or a fine of 6-18 months’ salary. These are just some of the potential consequences under Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy for passengers who disrupt flights.

"We hope this example will deter further disruptive behaviour on Ryanair flights, so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment as is their right.”