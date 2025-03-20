Cost of a full English for Brits cracks in Mallorca
Palma20/03/2025 12:23
"Egg prices could crack new record in Mallorca" was the headline in the Bulletin just a few weeks ago. Well, today we can confirm that the price of eggs has risen by more than 30% and almost 50% in year-on-year terms, according to BusinessInsider. These figures are corroborated by the president of the Balearic Food and Drink Distributors Association, Bartolomé Servera, who predicts that prices will rise even higher if Spanish eggs are exported to the US.
