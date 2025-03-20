British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
Super yacht Juice believed to be heading to Port Soller
Juice makes her first appearance in the Med after being delivered to her owner by @FeadshipNL 6/4/2022 | Youtube: Gibraltar Yachting
20/03/2025 16:23
A super-yacht owned by British billionaire, Laurence Graff, is cruising along the western coast of Mallorca and appears to be heading to Puerto Soller from the port of port of Barcelona.
