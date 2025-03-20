British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca

A super-yacht owned by British billionaire, Laurence Graff, is cruising along the western coast of Mallorca and appears to be heading to Puerto Soller from the port of port of Barcelona.

Juice is a floating haven for up to 12 guests who are accommodated in 6 lavish cabins, manned by a dedicated and experienced crew of 25. Her lightweight carbon composite sundeck offers a sophisticated space for relaxation while keeping the yacht’s centre of gravity low, ensuring an unmatched cruising experience.

The yacht commands a value of $140 million. With annual running costs approximating $14 million, the price of a yacht like JUICE mirrors the unparalleled luxury and advanced materials and technology that go into her creation.

Laurence Graff (born 13 June 1938) is an English jeweller and billionaire businessman, best known as the founder of Graff Diamonds, supplier of jewellery and jewels.

In 2008, Graff purchased the Wittelsbach Diamond for £16.4 million, a considerable premium over the £9 million guide price. Almost two years later, Graff revealed he had had three diamond cutters repolish the stone to eliminate the chips and improve the clarity, reducing the diamond from 35.52 carats (7.104 g) to 31 carats (6.2 g). This action has been compared by critics to making the Mona Lisa prettier.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2020, Graff and his son Francois had a combined personal net worth of £3.785 billion.