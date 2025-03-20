Ex-Mallorca councillor, accused of embezzlement, tells court she suffered from compulsive shopping disorder
Pilar Bonet resigned in February last year
Pilar Bonet, when sworn in as a Council of Mallorca councillor in 2023. | MDB
Pilar Bonet, who resigned as the Council of Mallorca's councillor for finance and public function in February last year, told a Palma court on Thursday that she suffered from a severe compulsive shopping disorder.
