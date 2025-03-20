Ex-Mallorca councillor, accused of embezzlement, tells court she suffered from compulsive shopping disorder

Pilar Bonet, who resigned as the Council of Mallorca's councillor for finance and public function in February last year, told a Palma court on Thursday that she suffered from a severe compulsive shopping disorder.

Her resignation was prompted by allegations that she had embezzled money from her one-time employer, the Llucmajor-based travel group Globalia, owners of Air Europa. A complaint by Globalia was subsequently lodged with the courts. This put the embezzlement at 2.7 million euros over a period of several years. It was traced back to 2011, Bonet having worked in the finance department of Globalia's Groundforce airport handling division until 2023. Between 2019 and 2023 she was part-time as she was also a councillor at Llucmajor Town Hall.

In court she said that many people had taken advantage of her, explaining that she has provided investigators with a list of the names of numerous people to whom she gave gifts, such as designer handbags.

She partially admitted to the embezzlement, her lawyer, Antonio Martínez, providing the court with medical reports indicating that she has a series of disorders that could mitigate or limit a hypothetical criminal liability for the actions being investigated.

Her statement to the court was brief. She said she had been the victim of harassment and that her personal data had been revealed in various news reports. In February last year, her lawyer insisted that the presumption of innocence must be respected, accusing elements of the media of having engaged "in a kind of private justice".