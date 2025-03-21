Man who shot his wife in Mallorca accused of gender-based murder

Benito M.O., 82, who shot his 79-year-old wife Joana in the village of Puigpunyent on Wednesday, is scheduled to appear before Palma's court for violence against women on Friday.

What had appeared as if it may have been a suicide pact has turned into a gender-based murder investigation. The Guardia Civil have established that the couple had been arguing over their financial situation for some while. On Wednesday around 6.30am, Benito shot Joana in the back with a hunting rifle. He then shot himself in the stomach and called the emergency services, making no mention of his wife. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital and subsequently arrested.

His injuries weren't as serious as first reported, and he was discharged from hospital towards the end of the day and taken to the Guardia Civil's station in Santa Ponsa.

On Thursday, Puigpunyent Town Hall observed three minutes of silence and declared two days of mourning. The mayor, Antoni Marí, read a statement which referred to "a cowardly act of gender-based violence". "We cannot allow any woman to live in fear or be subjected to any type of abuse or aggression based on gender."

President Marga Prohens has been among those to express her condolences and support for Joana's family. "So much pain is unbearable." The Balearic Government will hold a minute's silence at noon on Friday outside its Consolat de Mar headquarters. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has condemned what happened. "Gender-based violence is a reality, and denying it is unsustainable. Let's end all violence against women."