Palma residents complain of aggressive "real-estate harassment" on behalf of foreign buyers
"Does all the black money in Europe come here?"
The Canamunt Residents Association in Palma has denounced real-estate harassment to which some residents are being subjected. One resident, who is renting, explains: "On Thursday morning, two well-dressed men came to my building and went apartment by apartment asking if any of us wanted to sell. They offered cash and asked directly for the owner.
It´s nice to be in position where the property which is worth what it is worth because of the LOCATION not the Quality of the property most of these place´s will need a total renovation have no elevator , it should be noted also that there are Mallorcan people who are very well off also with extra money who are very VERY interested in these property´s and the forighner´s are on the outside ring when it come´s to these sought after places the negative tone of this article which has once again been composed by the same person as the don't come to Mallorca Article should try to be a bit more Objective .
"Our neighbourhood is not for sale." Fine. Don't sell then. No one is putting a gun to your head. On the other hand if you do want to cash in on good offers, go ahead. Maybe take their money and run? You have choices; just don't moan about it!