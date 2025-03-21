Heathrow Airport closed by huge fire at power station, global flight schedules disrupted
The airport's closure is a result of a fire at a nearby electrical substation, leading to a significant power outage affecting over 16,000 homes and causing the cancellation of more than 1,300 flights
Fire, which wiped out power and closed Heathrow Airport, rises at the North Hyde Electricity Substation in Hayes, Britain in this handout picture released on March 21, 2025. Courtesy of London Fire Brigade/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT | London Fire Brigade
Palma21/03/2025 09:18
Britain's Heathrow Airport was shut on Friday after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out its power, disrupting flight schedules around the world. Around 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the west of London, which led to a mass power outage at Heathrow, Europe's busiest and the world's fifth-busiest airport, and also knocked out its back-up power system.
Also in News
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.