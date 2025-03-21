Spanish flights hit by Heathrow close down
54 flights affected according to airport operator
Fire, which wiped out power and closed Heathrow Airport, rises at the North Hyde Electricity Substation in Hayes, Britain in this handout picture released on March 21, 2025. Courtesy of London Fire Brigade/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT | London Fire Brigade
21/03/2025 11:00
Spanish airport operator Aena said that 54 flights to and from its terminals were affected by the Heathrow power outage this morning and 20 of them were already cancelled as of 10a.m., according to airport sources.
Also in News
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.