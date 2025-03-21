Spanish flights hit by Heathrow close down

54 flights affected according to airport operator

Fire, which wiped out power and closed Heathrow Airport, rises at the North Hyde Electricity Substation in Hayes
Heathrow airport shuts down

Fire, which wiped out power and closed Heathrow Airport, rises at the North Hyde Electricity Substation in Hayes, Britain in this handout picture released on March 21, 2025. Courtesy of London Fire Brigade/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT | London Fire Brigade

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter21/03/2025 11:00
Spanish airport operator Aena said that 54 flights to and from its terminals were affected by the Heathrow power outage this morning and 20 of them were already cancelled as of 10a.m., according to airport sources.

The state-controlled operator of all commercial airports in Spain said in a post on X platform that 29 connections were scheduled in Madrid, 19 in Barcelona and six in Malaga, Tenerife and Valencia.

Twenty flights to and from Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled this morning, Aena said in another post on X platform, while five flights bound to Heathrow were diverted to Madrid Barajas airport.
According to Palma airport flights from Britain were arriving as normal. The City Flyer flight from London City airport this morning arrived on time and overall flights from the UK were showing no delays.
However, aviation sources did say that some flight disruption could be affected as a result of problems caused by the shut-down of Heathrow.
Heathrow airport shuts down

Flights diverted around the world.

