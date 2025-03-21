Spanish flights hit by Heathrow close down

Spanish airport operator Aena said that 54 flights to and from its terminals were affected by the Heathrow power outage this morning and 20 of them were already cancelled as of 10a.m., according to airport sources.

The state-controlled operator of all commercial airports in Spain said in a post on X platform that 29 connections were scheduled in Madrid, 19 in Barcelona and six in Malaga, Tenerife and Valencia.

Twenty flights to and from Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled this morning, Aena said in another post on X platform, while five flights bound to Heathrow were diverted to Madrid Barajas airport.

According to Palma airport flights from Britain were arriving as normal. The City Flyer flight from London City airport this morning arrived on time and overall flights from the UK were showing no delays.

However, aviation sources did say that some flight disruption could be affected as a result of problems caused by the shut-down of Heathrow.