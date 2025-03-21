Calls for fewer tourists fall on deaf ears as Spanish airlines say they are fully booked
Airlines expect to fill 250 million seats
Spanish airlines expect record passenger traffic this summer, as tourists keep booking trips to make up for time lost during the COVID pandemic, the ALA industry association said. Airlines plan to fill 245.9 million seats for the 2025 summer season, which runs from April to October, ALA's chief, Javier Gandara, told reporters today.
Also in News
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Palma residents complain of aggressive "real-estate harassment" on behalf of foreign buyers
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.