Calls for fewer tourists fall on deaf ears as Spanish airlines say they are fully booked

Airlines expect to fill 250 million seats

More flights to the island.
The Mallorca beach protest in pictures by P. Pellicer

More flights to the island.

Jason Moore21/03/2025 15:16
TW
0
Spanish airlines expect record passenger traffic this summer, as tourists keep booking trips to make up for time lost during the COVID pandemic, the ALA industry association said. Airlines plan to fill 245.9 million seats for the 2025 summer season, which runs from April to October, ALA's chief, Javier Gandara, told reporters today.

That would be 5.9% higher than the number of passengers who actually travelled through Spanish airports in the same period of 2024, he said. Numbers had recovered from the slump during COVID and kept climbing in the years that followed, Gandara said.

An element of anti-tourism feeling has swept through Spain over recent months. A group of seven anti-tourist organisation appealed for tourists not to come to Mallorca because the island could no longer cope.

"This upward trend in traffic confirms people's desire to travel and make up for lost time due to the health crisis ... If no external factor changes the trend, we could end the year with another record."
The world's economic uncertainty is the main risk that could derail the tourism industry, Gandara said.

The tourism boom in Spain is set to keep on growing this year and propel the country's economic growth to a faster pace than the rest of the euro zone, according to central bank forecasts.
The number of passengers during the 2024-2025 winter hit a record 111 million, 6.6% up from the same period a year earlier.

Photo gallery

The Mallorca beach protest in pictures by P. Pellicer

All pictures P. Pellicer

Poll

Do you agree that Mallorca is not overcrowded?

633 votes

0%
0%
See more polls

Also in News

Coaches and tourists in Mallorca

"We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists

End of an era for the Hotel Teix in Magalluf.

Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel

Guardia Civil in Mallorca at a shooting incident

Woman shot dead by her husband in Mallorca in suicide pact

JUICE, Brand New Feadship built 71m Superyacht Docking In Gibraltar 4K

British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented