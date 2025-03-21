Calls for fewer tourists fall on deaf ears as Spanish airlines say they are fully booked

That would be 5.9% higher than the number of passengers who actually travelled through Spanish airports in the same period of 2024, he said. Numbers had recovered from the slump during COVID and kept climbing in the years that followed, Gandara said.

An element of anti-tourism feeling has swept through Spain over recent months. A group of seven anti-tourist organisation appealed for tourists not to come to Mallorca because the island could no longer cope.

"This upward trend in traffic confirms people's desire to travel and make up for lost time due to the health crisis ... If no external factor changes the trend, we could end the year with another record."

The world's economic uncertainty is the main risk that could derail the tourism industry, Gandara said.

The tourism boom in Spain is set to keep on growing this year and propel the country's economic growth to a faster pace than the rest of the euro zone, according to central bank forecasts.

The number of passengers during the 2024-2025 winter hit a record 111 million, 6.6% up from the same period a year earlier.