The Gabriel Vanrell gallery celebrates brunch with works by Joan Miró and Gustavo
The exhibition ‘Geometry and Colour’ tomorrow from 11am to 2pm
Works by Miró (pictured) and Gustavo are the stars of the Vanrell’s Brunch event. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/03/2025 15:50
Gabriel Vanrell Galeria d’Art joins in the celebration of Art Palma Brunch with an exhibition that brings together the work of two creators, the Catalan genius Joan Miró and the artist Gustavo. Under the title Geometry and Colour, the art exhibition space invites visitors to explore a proposal for which ‘we have selected a conscientious sample to enhance the techniques and styles that make up the language that is unique to both creators’.
