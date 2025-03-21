The Gabriel Vanrell gallery celebrates brunch with works by Joan Miró and Gustavo

The exhibition ‘Geometry and Colour’ tomorrow from 11am to 2pm

Works by Miró (pictured) and Gustavo are the stars of the Vanrell’s Brunch event.

Works by Miró (pictured) and Gustavo are the stars of the Vanrell’s Brunch event. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Nacho JiménezPalma21/03/2025 15:50
TW
0

Gabriel Vanrell Galeria d’Art joins in the celebration of Art Palma Brunch with an exhibition that brings together the work of two creators, the Catalan genius Joan Miró and the artist Gustavo. Under the title Geometry and Colour, the art exhibition space invites visitors to explore a proposal for which ‘we have selected a conscientious sample to enhance the techniques and styles that make up the language that is unique to both creators’.

On the one hand there are the pieces by Joan Miró, ‘in his particular surrealist vision, which is inspired by the irrational and transforms objects and characters into symbols and forms that mix the geometric with the organic. His masterful use of line and form invites the viewer to explore new worlds of imagination and fantasy,’ they report.

Likewise, in the case of Gustavo, the painter based in Mallorca, who is very popular and attractive in northern European countries such as Germany, ‘he likes to paint the simple things in life and is inspired by nature, his paintings are full of bright and contrasting colours, creating dynamic compositions of everyday life with his grotesque figures’, they explain from Vanrell.

And as we are talking about the Art Palma Brunch, the nibbles are a must and, on this occasion, will once again be provided by the Rancho Picadero restaurant. It will, therefore, be a unique opportunity to enjoy the creations of Joan Miró and Gustavo, while tasting various gastronomic delights, a fusion that they carry out with great success every year.

Also in News

Coaches and tourists in Mallorca

"We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists

End of an era for the Hotel Teix in Magalluf.

Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel

Guardia Civil in Mallorca at a shooting incident

Woman shot dead by her husband in Mallorca in suicide pact

JUICE, Brand New Feadship built 71m Superyacht Docking In Gibraltar 4K

British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented