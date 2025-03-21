Worker electrocuted at substation in Mallorca

Substation in Mallorca where a worker was electrocuted

Police at the scene on Friday. | MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSant Llorenç21/03/2025 17:32
A 37-year-old worker died on Friday after being electrocuted at an Endesa substation in Cala Millor (Sant Llorenç).

The incident occurred around 1.30pm at the substation that is on the road between Son Servera and Porto Cristo. Sant Llorenç Police, the Guardia Civil, Mallorca Fire and Rescue as well as medics all went to the scene. The medics could do more than confirm the woman's death.

It would appear that the woman and a male colleague had entered a high-voltage cell where there should be no electricity. But she was hit by a massive, direct shock. The man was unharmed.

The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police based in Manacor are investigating the circumstances.

