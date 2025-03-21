Palma boat bus service will shortly be put out to tender

On Friday, the president of the Balearic Ports Authority, Javier Sanz, announced that the authority will be putting the operation of a Palma 'Bus Nàutic' service out to tender in the coming weeks. This boat bus service is due to start some time in 2026 and is part of the port's general mobility plan stemming from the remodelling of the Paseo Marítimo.

Sanz said this alternative to land transport will have "very affordable prices", though no information was given as to what these might be. An intention is for the service to be covered by the current travel card, which would mean discounted prices for residents.

The plan is for the service to operate seven days a week from 7am to 10pm weekdays and to midnight at weekends and with a minimum frequency of every thirty minutes. However, Sanz explained that hours could be extended and will depend on offers made by companies that bid to operate the service. The concession will be for 15 years and all boats will have to be electric.

Three lines are at present envisaged - Dique del Oeste to La Lonja dock; Peraires dock to the Porto Pi lighthouse; and Peraires to Portixol. The initial fleet will comprise at least four low-emission vessels, each with capacity for 100 passengers.

Noting that journey times "will be competitive", Sanz added that the service is part of the ports authority's commitment to decarbonisation, improvement of transport in the port area and decongestion of traffic.