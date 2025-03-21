Palma boat bus service will shortly be put out to tender
The exact hours of the service will be determined by the bidding process
On Friday, the president of the Balearic Ports Authority, Javier Sanz, announced that the authority will be putting the operation of a Palma 'Bus Nàutic' service out to tender in the coming weeks. This boat bus service is due to start some time in 2026 and is part of the port's general mobility plan stemming from the remodelling of the Paseo Marítimo.
