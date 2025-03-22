A home with a sea view in Mallorca ... except it isn't a home
Local people look out for him but say it's dangerous for him to be there
Nicolás, an elderly man of Bulgarian origin, claims to own nightclubs and apartments in the Can Pastilla area. If he did own apartments, he would live in one. Instead he lives in an improvised shack made with planks. He has a sea view, but his is not a 'property' with a sea-view advantage to be promoted by an estate agency.
