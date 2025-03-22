"If urgent measures aren't taken, Balearic society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home"

Ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's visit to Palma on Saturday, two Balearic real-estate agency associations - ABINI and API - sent the prime minister a joint letter calling for a grand pact for housing. "If urgent measures are not taken, our society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home."

Insisting that housing should be understood as a right "and not as a speculative asset", they stated that measures are required which discourage this speculation without hindering "responsible investment and the housing supply". The two associations hoped that the prime minister's visit would "mark a turning point in beginning to build the foundations of understanding between different political forces, putting aside differences and prioritising the well-being of the people of Mallorca and those who have chosen our islands to live".

"Housing cannot continue to be used as a political battleground. While the different parties accuse each other of inaction, families see their chance of having a home in their own land slipping away. We speak on behalf of our sector, but this sentiment is shared throughout Balearic society. It is a concern that affects workers, business owners, young people, families and the elderly, because the right to decent housing has become an unattainable luxury for many."

The housing crisis has "completely spiralled out of control". The lack of political consensus has turned this problem "into a weapon used by political parties and administrations, while real solutions remain elusive". This was a veiled criticism of Vox, who this week vetoed the Balearic Government's decree to liberalise urban land in Palma and facilitate the construction of up to 20,000 homes, half of them of an affordable nature, a proposal supported by the real-estate sector.

ABINI and API pointed to measures that have long been called for, such as streamlining procedures and reducing bureaucracy to facilitate the construction of affordable housing as well as more tax incentives and real aid for residents, especially for young people and families who cannot access decent housing. They stressed the need for a stable housing policy, unchanged with each new government, that generates legal certainty and trust, as well as immediate consensus between the Spanish and Balearic governments to address the housing crisis on the islands.

"We are a land of fighters, who defend what is ours and our loved ones, but also a land of welcome, chosen by many people who see our islands as a wonderful place to live. However, while so many arrive with the hope of settling here, many Mallorcan families suffer the reality of inaccessible housing. We cannot continue to wait while the situation worsens."