Doing 111 km/h in a 40 zone in Palma

Palma Police report having clocked a car travelling at 111 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

This was shortly before midnight on the first of March on C. Guasp in Coll d'en Rabassa. The Renault Clio passed a static speed control when the 111 km/h was recorded. Officers then began the process of locating and identifying the vehicle's driver.

The police have issued a reminder that driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding the legal speed limit constitutes a road safety offence and could, depending on the seriousness of the offence, result in six months in prison, up to twelve months of fines, or up to ninety days of community service as well as the withdrawal of the driving licence for up to four years.