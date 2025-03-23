Doing 111 km/h in a 40 zone in Palma

Various penalties for speeding

Car caught speeding in Palma, Mallorca

Image of the car. | Policia Local de Palma

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma23/03/2025 19:16
TW
0

Palma Police report having clocked a car travelling at 111 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

This was shortly before midnight on the first of March on C. Guasp in Coll d'en Rabassa. The Renault Clio passed a static speed control when the 111 km/h was recorded. Officers then began the process of locating and identifying the vehicle's driver.

The police have issued a reminder that driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding the legal speed limit constitutes a road safety offence and could, depending on the seriousness of the offence, result in six months in prison, up to twelve months of fines, or up to ninety days of community service as well as the withdrawal of the driving licence for up to four years.

Also in News

Properties in Palma, Mallorca

"If urgent measures aren't taken, Balearic society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home"

A homeless man in Can Pastilla, Mallorca

A home with a sea view in Mallorca ... except it isn't a home

General view of Magalluf beach

If you can’t stand the heat....

Plaça Quartera in Palma, Mallorca

Palma residents complain of aggressive "real-estate harassment" on behalf of foreign buyers

Most viewed
Most Commented