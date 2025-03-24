British rapper Yung Filly under investigation in Palma following alleged sexual assault of compatriot in Magalluf

A court in Palma is currently investigating British rapper Yung Filly, a UK celebrity of Colombian origin, over an alleged rape that reportedly took place last summer in Magalluf. The incident, according to reports, occurred following his performance at a well-known beach venue. The victim reported the alleged assault to the Guardia Civil, who then passed the information to the magistrate overseeing the case.

Judicial sources have informed that the alleged sexual assault occurred in a hotel. The artist, who boasts over 3 million TikTok followers and a similarly large Instagram audience, reportedly met the victim during his performance. Later that day, they encountered each other again at a local nightclub. According to the complainant, Yung Filly allegedly touched her inappropriately at the venue. The victim later left with a friend of the accused, and they engaged in consensual sex in a hotel room. Afterward, the rapper reportedly entered the room with the other man’s permission, who then left. The complainant alleges that Yung Filly subsequently raped her.

Weeks later, after returning to the UK, the young woman decided to report the incident. British authorities informed the Guardia Civil, who conducted an investigation and relayed their findings to a court in Palma. This court is now handling the case.

The investigating magistrate has requested a rogatory commission from Australian authorities, as Yung Filly, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been in Australia since being arrested there in October over separate allegations.

In connection with his Australian tour, the British artist faces four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The allegations stem from an incident reported to have occurred on 28 September in a hotel room in Perth. According to the complaint, Yung Filly allegedly assaulted a woman in her 20s following his performance at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of the city.

In a recent preliminary hearing at the Perth Magistrates' Court, Yung Filly pleaded not guilty to the charges in Australia. He is scheduled to appear before the state's High District Court in June. Meanwhile, the court in Palma continues to investigate the alleged rape in Magalluf. Yung Filly remains free on bail pending these proceedings.