Sir Jim Ratcliffe´s $150 million super yacht is reunited with Mallorca

The Hampshire II super-yacht owned by British billionaire and Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, dropped anchor off Palmanova over the weekend. It was her first visit to Mallorca waters so far this year.

Valued at $150 million dollars, Hampshire II, is a floating palace. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated on board and she also has accommodation for 23 crew members, including the ship's captain. In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Hampshire II, is listed at number 203.

Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe is a British billionaire, chemical engineer, and businessman. Ratcliffe is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the INEOS chemicals group, which he founded in 1998.

The British billionaire is a keen sailor backing Britain´s bid for the America´s Cup from Barcelona last year. Team Britannia, established a base on the island at Porto Pi. His cycling team also train on the island.

Since he became the co-owner of Manchester United he has never been far from the headlines. His cost-cutting at Manchester United has caused an outcry from former players although he maintains that it was necessary to save the club.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 estimated his net worth at £29.688 billion,making him one of Britain´s richest men. It has always been reported that Sir Jims owns a home on Mallorca although this has never been officially confirmed.