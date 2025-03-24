Sir Jim Ratcliffe´s $150 million super yacht is reunited with Mallorca
Hampshire II was anchored off Palmanova
The Hampshire II super-yacht owned by British billionaire and Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, dropped anchor off Palmanova over the weekend. It was her first visit to Mallorca waters so far this year.
