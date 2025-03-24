Sir Jim Ratcliffe´s $150 million super yacht is reunited with Mallorca

Hampshire II was anchored off Palmanova

The Hampshire II, off Palmanova. Photos: Joan Llado.
World's tallest sailing yacht in Mallorca

The Hampshire II, off Palmanova. Photos: Joan Llado. | Joan Llado

Jason Moore24/03/2025 09:20
TW
0

The Hampshire II super-yacht owned by British billionaire and Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, dropped anchor off Palmanova over the weekend. It was her first visit to Mallorca waters so far this year.

Valued at $150 million dollars, Hampshire II, is a floating palace. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated on board and she also has accommodation for 23 crew members, including the ship's captain. In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Hampshire II, is listed at number 203.

Related news
Endeavour in 2004

Endeavour: The legendary J Class yacht that defined sailing history

More related news

Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe is a British billionaire, chemical engineer, and businessman. Ratcliffe is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the INEOS chemicals group, which he founded in 1998.

The British billionaire is a keen sailor backing Britain´s bid for the America´s Cup from Barcelona last year. Team Britannia, established a base on the island at Porto Pi. His cycling team also train on the island.

Since he became the co-owner of Manchester United he has never been far from the headlines. His cost-cutting at Manchester United has caused an outcry from former players although he maintains that it was necessary to save the club.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 estimated his net worth at £29.688 billion,making him one of Britain´s richest men. It has always been reported that Sir Jims owns a home on Mallorca although this has never been officially confirmed.

Jeff Bezos's superyacht Koru

Photo gallery

World's tallest sailing yacht in Mallorca

Lady Moura on a trip to Ibiza

Photo gallery

Lady Moura is back

Superyachts in Mallorca: Zen

Photo gallery

Mallorca super yachts in super summer 2023

Some of the vessels you might see this summer on the island. 

Also in News

Properties in Palma, Mallorca

"If urgent measures aren't taken, Balearic society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home"

A homeless man in Can Pastilla, Mallorca

A home with a sea view in Mallorca ... except it isn't a home

A closed business in Palma, Mallorca

A second chance for Mallorca businesses: Law that waives debts is "unfair"

A demonstration against a former judge and a former prosecutor in Palma, Mallorca

Palma Police officers file a lawsuit against three Balearic High Court judges

Most viewed
Most Commented