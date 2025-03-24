Balearic Islands fourth most popular tourist destination in Spain
Bookings for travel to the Islands up 1.4% in the last week, according to TravelgateX
Tourist bookings to the Balearic Islands grow by 1.4% in the last week. | Marcelo Sastre
Palma de Mallorca24/03/2025 10:15
Bookings to the Balearic Islands have increased by 1.4% in the past week compared to the previous week, and by 9.9% compared to the same period last year, according to data published on Monday by booking platform TravelgateX.
Also in News
- Ryanair changes its hand luggage and check-in rules
- "If urgent measures aren't taken, Balearic society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home"
- If you can’t stand the heat....
- A home with a sea view in Mallorca ... except it isn't a home
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.