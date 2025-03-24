Balearic Islands fourth most popular tourist destination in Spain

Bookings to the Balearic Islands have increased by 1.4% in the past week compared to the previous week, and by 9.9% compared to the same period last year, according to data published on Monday by booking platform TravelgateX.

The Balearic Islands continue to be the fourth most popular destination in Spain over the past week, attracting 14% of bookings. Andalusia leads with 18.3%, followed by Catalonia at 16.6% and the Canary Islands with 14.8%.

Bookings made 90 days in advance were the most common, representing 29.7% of the total. Meanwhile, 8.7% of bookings were classified as 'last-minute', made either on the day of departure or the day before.

Of all bookings in Spain recorded over the past week, couples accounted for 49.3% and solo travellers made up 25.9%. Additionally, 49% of bookings were for stays lasting between two and five nights, according to TravelgateX.

Regarding nationalities, Spanish tourists dominated with 51.4% of total bookings, followed by British travellers at 20.2%.

Bookings from German tourists rose by 19% this week, representing 4.1% of the total. Portuguese travellers also showed notable growth, with bookings rising 17.6% to account for 3.1% of total reservations.

