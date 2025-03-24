Super luxury British hotels set to open in Mallorca this summer
Islands goes up-market
Finca Banyols in Alaro which will open this year as part of Vignette Collection. Photo: Instagram.
24/03/2025 11:29
Two super-luxury British owned hotels will be opening in Mallorca this summer as up-market brands continue to expand into the island. The Balearic government has said that they want to move away from the traditional bucket and spade tourist and encourage more up-scale tourists with a higher spending power.
