Super luxury British hotels set to open in Mallorca this summer

Two super-luxury British owned hotels will be opening in Mallorca this summer as up-market brands continue to expand into the island. The Balearic government has said that they want to move away from the traditional bucket and spade tourist and encourage more up-scale tourists with a higher spending power.

The first British owned hotel is the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Punta Negra which is expected to open for business in the second quarter of this year. When the Hotel Punta Negra in Bendinat first opened in 1966 it had two floors, 45 rooms and 9 bungalows surrounded by pine trees. Now it will have 131 rooms, of which there will be 44 suites and nine bungalows.

The total investment is estimated at around 200 million euros. Mandarin Oriental is one of the leading hotel chains in the world. The chain is owned by the Jardine Matheson Holding company, a Hong Kong–based, Bermuda-domiciled British multinational conglomerate.

The second British hotel is the Finca Banyols in Alaro which will open this year as part of Vignette Collection, which is owned by London-based InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Finca Banyols was built in 1475. The 250-acre hotel has its own vineyards. The hotel effortlessly blends Mallorcan tradition with modern-day amenities including two restaurants, spa treatment rooms and an indoor and outdoor pool.

InterContinental already owns a hotel in Santa Ponsa and two years ago Sir Richard Branson opened his new hotel in Banyalbufar.