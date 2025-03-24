Fire in a car park destroys thirteen vehicles in Alcudia

Emergency services were called out at midnight following a fire that engulfed several cars in Alcudia. According to local police sources, the incident occurred in a car park on Carrer Maristany in the northern part of the town.

The alarm was raised by several residents who heard loud noises caused by the blaze, which affected a total of thirteen vehicles, some of which were completely destroyed. Local police officers and the Mallorca fire brigade swiftly responded to the scene.

Alcudia's Local Police attended the site, a privately owned yet undeveloped plot of land located behind the Estrella de Mar hotel. Although privately owned, the area is unfenced and commonly used by residents for parking.

The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation, with initial findings suggesting that the fire was started deliberately. Evidence indicates that the thirteen affected vehicles were not parked together but were spread out across the site. This pattern was captured in a video recorded by a nearby resident, who posted it on social media to warn dozens of Puerto Alcudia residents with cars parked in the area.

Juan José Sendín, Alcudia Town Hall councillor for Local Police and Public Safety, stated: "Our officers responded to a call from residents, and it seems highly likely that this was an intentional act of vandalism; it was significant, and we have never seen anything like this before in Alcudia."