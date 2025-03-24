Fire in a car park destroys thirteen vehicles in Alcudia
The local police have opened an investigation to find those responsible
Emergency services were called out at midnight following a fire that engulfed several cars in Alcudia. According to local police sources, the incident occurred in a car park on Carrer Maristany in the northern part of the town.
