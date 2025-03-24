Soller tunnel faces third closure in eight days

The Soller tunnel was closed on Monday morning after a car broke down in the lane heading towards Palma. The vehicle broke down and came to a stop in the middle of the carriageway at around half past ten, according to local police sources from the municipality. The tunnel remained closed for approximately half an hour as a result of the incident.

This marks the third closure in just eight days. On the morning of March 16, a Nissan Qashqai struck a kerb and ended up blocking both lanes. The accident forced the tunnel to close for nearly two hours until the vehicle was removed by a crane. The three occupants escaped unharmed, and the driver tested negative for alcohol.

On Sunday, a minibus travelling towards Palma from Soller suffered a mechanical failure, causing traffic disruption at the tunnel entrance. The lane towards Palma had to be closed until a mechanic arrived to resolve the issue.

Other traffic issues in Soller

In February, the Soller council decided to restrict non-resident vehicles from much of the town's urban area. This year, the council will implement a low emission zone (ZBE) on an experimental basis. Within this 70-hectare zone, covering 12 streets in the municipality, only residents' vehicles will be allowed to circulate, with some exceptions.

The perimetre affected is framed by the streets Isabel II, Sant Jaume-Pere Serra, camino del Murterar, Andreu Coll, Cetre and the Desvío road, together with the secondary streets included and the sections that connect these roads.

According to the councillor for Mobility, Pep Porcel, the new measure aims to encourage visitors arriving in Soller by car to park in designated car parks that will soon be established. While residents have long expressed concerns about traffic congestion in the area, one regular visitor remarked: "Providing that there is parking I don't think there will be a problem, but if there is no parking then it could be a nightmare."