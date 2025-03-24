Spain at boiling point over eggs!

The price of a dozen eggs in Spain has risen by 25 percent in less than a month and the government has come under fire for introducing tough new laws which means that you can´t even keep a chicken without a licence.

Under new laws introduced last year all chickens must be registered with the Ministry for Agriculture so even small-time farmers are cracking under the weight of additional paperwork.

One farmer said "you can no longer keep a chicken on your land without paperwork and in many cases the eggs they produce can't be sold on the open-market."

All this comes as Spain faces a nightmare as the price of eggs continues to rise with the U.S. being a key market for Spanish farmers as a result of an outbreak of bird flu on the other side of the Atlantic.

A dozen eggs cost 2.10 euros in February but has now risen to 2.60 euros and there are fears that it could rise even further.