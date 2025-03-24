Spain at boiling point over eggs!

Massive price rise and government crackdown

Big price increase.

Big price increase.

Jason Moore24/03/2025 14:45
TW
0

The price of a dozen eggs in Spain has risen by 25 percent in less than a month and the government has come under fire for introducing tough new laws which means that you can´t even keep a chicken without a licence.

Under new laws introduced last year all chickens must be registered with the Ministry for Agriculture so even small-time farmers are cracking under the weight of additional paperwork.

One farmer said "you can no longer keep a chicken on your land without paperwork and in many cases the eggs they produce can't be sold on the open-market."

All this comes as Spain faces a nightmare as the price of eggs continues to rise with the U.S. being a key market for Spanish farmers as a result of an outbreak of bird flu on the other side of the Atlantic.

A dozen eggs cost 2.10 euros in February but has now risen to 2.60 euros and there are fears that it could rise even further.

Also in News

Properties in Palma, Mallorca

"If urgent measures aren't taken, Balearic society will be condemned to expelling its own citizens due to the inability to find a home"

A homeless man in Can Pastilla, Mallorca

A home with a sea view in Mallorca ... except it isn't a home

A closed business in Palma, Mallorca

A second chance for Mallorca businesses: Law that waives debts is "unfair"

The Hampshire II, off Palmanova. Photos: Joan Llado.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe´s $150 million super yacht is reunited with Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented