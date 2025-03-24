Spain at boiling point over eggs!

Under new laws introduced last year all chickens must be registered with the Ministry for Agriculture so even small-time farmers are cracking under the weight of additional paperwork.
One farmer said "you can no longer keep a chicken on your land without paperwork and in many cases the eggs they produce can't be sold on the open-market."
All this comes as Spain faces a nightmare as the price of eggs continues to rise with the U.S. being a key market for Spanish farmers as a result of an outbreak of bird flu on the other side of the Atlantic.
A dozen eggs cost 2.10 euros in February but has now risen to 2.60 euros and there are fears that it could rise even further.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.