A Good Friday. Britain´s biggest cruise ship heads for Palma for Easter

Britain´s biggest cruise liner will be spending Good Friday in the port of Palma with thousands of passengers on board. MS Arvia is the flagship of P&O Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. The keel was laid on 15 February 2022.

At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. Arvia's normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers.

The giant vessel is expected to spend the day moored in Palma before heading off to continue with her Mediterranean cruise in the evening.

Arvia has over 30 bars and restaurants onboard. Her onboard spa, available at extra cost, has several facilities, including a hydrotherapy area with a salt steam room, cold room, sauna and experiential showers.

She paid her first visit to the Port of Palma earlier last year. She will be the first of the big British cruise ships to visit Palma this year.