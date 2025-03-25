Ryanair launches subscription that waives fees for reserved seats and insurance
Access to monthly seat sales
Ryanair is to launch an annual subscription service that gives members reserved seating, insurance and access to monthly seat sales for 79 euros per year, it said this morning.
