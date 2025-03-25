Ryanair launches subscription that waives fees for reserved seats and insurance

Ryanair is to launch an annual subscription service that gives members reserved seating, insurance and access to monthly seat sales for 79 euros per year, it said this morning.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, will initially limit membership of the "prime" service to 250,000, which would earn it 19.75 million euros per year if fully subscribed.
Rival low-cost airline Wizz last year launched a "MultiPass" subscription service that locks in the price of one flight per month for a set price, with checked-in bag and priority status options.
Spanish online travel booking firm eDreams also has a "prime" service, which offers discounts, ticket refunds and the ability to hold tickets at a given price.
Ryanair is the biggest airline in Spain with hundreds of flights across the majority of airports in Spain. It has a number of aircraft based at Palma airport.

