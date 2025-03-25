Is it a bird? is it a plane? no.....it is one of Elon Musk´s rockets! Arta residents shocked!

On Monday night Arta residents of Artà were stunned by a blue spiral in the sky, an amazing image that could also be seen from other parts of the world such as the United Kingdom, as reported by the BBC.

This phenomenon, although it may sound out of this world, is closely related to Elon Musk, as it was produced by one of his rockets. The blue spiral is caused by the ejection of fuel gases released into space after the separation of the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in low Earth orbit.

The rocket is freed of its payload, as well as its surplus fuel to begin the re-entry manoeuvre, incinerating itself so as not to leave excessive space debris, , explains Salvador Sánchez, a member of the Fundació Institut d'Astronomia i Astronàutica de Mallorca (Mallorca Astronomy and Astronautics Institute Foundation).

‘The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket that, after being launched into space, releases its payload and continues its journey into space. When it returns to Earth, it ejects the excess fuel, which instantly freezes due to the altitude in a spiral pattern caused by the rocket's movement’.

The Falcon 9 has been designed and built to be a ‘safe and reliable’ system for both satellites and people, as it is also responsible for carrying the Dragon spacecraft. It has two main sections: one that is powered by nine Merlin engines, and another that detaches from the previous one and continues to ascend with its payload thanks to a single engine, which ignites moments after undocking. The Merlin uses liquid oxygen and paraffin as propellant.