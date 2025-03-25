Environmentalists demanding the removal of terraces in Costa de la Calma

Environmental Group, GOB, have demanded the removal of terraces that have been built in recent weeks on the rocks in Costa de la Calma (Calvia), arguing that they do not comply with current legislation. According to a statement issued by the environmental group, the construction work has had a "significant visual and environmental impact" and has raised concerns among local residents and individuals committed to preserving the landscape and coastline.

The group pointed out that the work is being carried out on pre-existing structures without ensuring compliance with current coastal regulations. Specifically, they highlighted that coastal law only permits the occupation of public maritime-terrestrial domain when the nature of the installation makes it impossible to locate it elsewhere. "Despite this, the relevant authorities have allowed these interventions without considering this fundamental requirement," the environmentalists criticised.

On 27 September 2021, according to the environmental group, the Official Bulletin of the Balearic Islands (BOIB) published the granting of a concession to the company Playas Urbanización Costa de la Calma SL to occupy 1,506 square metres of public maritime-terrestrial domain, which was extended for a further ten years in 2023.

However, according to inquiries made by the group with the Mercantile Registry, the entirety of the company's shares has since been acquired by Kazan Servicios de Playa SL. This change in ownership would require prior recognition by the authorities, as established by the general coastal regulations.

If this recognition has not been granted, the environmental group explained, the law states that the concession would become void, and therefore, all existing occupations of the public domain should be removed. To clarify the legal status of the construction work, the group has requested that the Direcció General de Costes i Litoral del Govern and the Demarcació de Costes de Balears — the responsible authorities — confirm whether the required recognition has been granted. If not, they have demanded the immediate demolition and removal of all structures so that the area can be restored to its original state.