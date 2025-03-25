A new solar eclipse is approaching: how to watch it from Mallorca

There are just a few days remaining until Spain and parts of the world will have the opportunity to witness a new solar eclipse, an astronomical event in which the Moon partially or fully obscures the Sun's disc, creating a rare spectacle in the sky.

According to the National Astronomical Observatory, only a partial solar eclipse will be visible on this occasion, where the Moon will briefly graze part of the Sun without completely covering it. In the Balearic Islands, the eclipse will be visible on Saturday, 29 March from 11:02 am, when the Moon begins to touch the Sun.

As time progresses, the Moon will gradually obscure more of the Sun until reaching its maximum coverage at 11:45 am, with a magnitude of 0.2. After that, the Moon will begin to move away, and by 12:29 pm, the Sun's disc will have returned to normal.

It is important to note that this phenomenon takes place during the day, making it easily visible to anyone who looks up at the sky. However, it is crucial to remember that staring directly at the Sun can be harmful to the eyes. As such, it is advised not to observe it for prolonged periods or to use special 'solar eclipse glasses', which are made with appropriate materials to protect the eyes. It is essential to ensure that these glasses are properly certified.

For those eager to experience the event in detail, the Foundation of the Institute of Astronomy and Astronautics of Mallorca has organised an observation event at Quarter General Luque in Inca from 10am to 1pm, where attendees will have the opportunity to view the eclipse through professional telescopes.