A new solar eclipse is approaching: how to watch it from Mallorca
The eclipse will be visible this Saturday, 29 March from 11:02 am
See the eclipse through professional telescopes at the Quarter General Luque in Inca from 10am to 1pm. | EFE
Palma de Mallorca25/03/2025 15:40
There are just a few days remaining until Spain and parts of the world will have the opportunity to witness a new solar eclipse, an astronomical event in which the Moon partially or fully obscures the Sun's disc, creating a rare spectacle in the sky.
