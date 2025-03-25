Mallorca school students struck down by salmonella poisoning on a study trip
The diagnosis in Andalusia was gastroenteritis
On Monday last week, a group of 64 students in the fourth year at the IES Manacor secondary school travelled with six teachers to Andalusia for a study trip. Their first destination was Granada. They were then due to go to Cordoba and Seville.
