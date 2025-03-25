Mallorca school students struck down by salmonella poisoning on a study trip

On Monday last week, a group of 64 students in the fourth year at the IES Manacor secondary school travelled with six teachers to Andalusia for a study trip. Their first destination was Granada. They were then due to go to Cordoba and Seville.

On Tuesday, some of the students started to complain of feeling unwell. The school's principal, Marisa Reyes, says the symptoms were fever, diarrhoea and stomach pain. "At first we thought it was gastroenteritis. Then other students began to experience the symptoms, as did the teachers, and we began to suspect it wasn't a virus. But the doctors there diagnosed it that way."

A total of 20 students were taken ill and more felt unwell after returning to Manacor. "In the end, almost half of them were poisoned." They returned on Friday, and the students who were still unwell were tested.

"The result was salmonella. We believe the source may have been the first hotel they were in. Their stay coincided with two groups of students from Murcia and a group of senior citizens on an Imserso holiday. We have learned that they were also affected."

The school has informed the ministry of health in the Balearics.