Government again says no to restrictions on sales of homes to foreign buyers
Priority is being given to residents' access to public and affordable housing schemes
A Més per Menorca parliamentary motion on Tuesday requiring up to fifteen years residency before purchasing a home in the Balearics was never likely to prosper and it didn't. Proposed by Josep Castells, he argued that the "extremely high" demand for second homes from high-income foreigners is driving up prices, resulting in a housing shortage for families in the Balearics.
