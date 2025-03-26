Families who were squatting in Alcudia's Bellevue now have nowhere to live

Monday marked one month since the eviction of around 100 people who had been squatting in the Neptuno II block at the Bellevue complex in Puerto Alcudia. It also marked the end of the temporary accommodation solution provided to six families with children by Alcudia Town Hall.

The town hall estimates the cost of a month's hostel accommodation to have been 3,000 euros per family. Four of the six families have found somewhere to live. The two other families had to leave the accommodation by 9am Wednesday, they having rejected offers from the Council of Mallorca's Institute of Social Affairs because its hostel accommodation is in Palma.

On behalf of one of the families, Juan Carlos says: "We are very grateful for the help we have received so far, but what they are offering us is to go to Palma. My sister has a job in the hotel industry in Can Picafort, and I am starting a job in Puerto Alcudia on April the first. It is not feasible to go to Palma, especially when the children are going to school in Alcudia."

He adds that the accommodation in Palma was for the whole family but only for four days, after which "more drastic" measures where the children are concerned would be taken.

Juan Carlos wasn't untypical of some of the squatters. There were others who work in the hospitality industry and who have proper documentation (residency status) and employment contracts, both important for finding places to rent. However, these requirements are no longer sufficient given the shortage of homes to rent and their prices.

In the area, the price to rent just a studio apartment, if available and which is far from satisfactory for families, can be around 800 euros a month.