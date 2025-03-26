Families who were squatting in Alcudia's Bellevue now have nowhere to live
Offer of accommodation in Palma has been declined
Monday marked one month since the eviction of around 100 people who had been squatting in the Neptuno II block at the Bellevue complex in Puerto Alcudia. It also marked the end of the temporary accommodation solution provided to six families with children by Alcudia Town Hall.
