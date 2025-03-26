Santanyi police officer arrested for gender violence
Investigating if the woman was threatened to keep quiet
The police officer was arrested by the Guardia Civil (archive image). | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Santanyi26/03/2025 09:39
Last week, the Guardia Civil arrested a Santanyi local police officer for alleged gender violence against his wife, who required hospital treatment for her injuries. The officer is currently suspended from his duties, and Santanyi Town Hall has opened a case against him.
Also in News
- Spain at boiling point over eggs!
- Now there's a proposal for a fifteen-year residency requirement to buy a home in the Balearics
- A Good Friday. Britain's biggest cruise ship heads for Palma for Easter
- Ryanair launches subscription that waives fees for reserved seats and insurance
- The Mallorcan town with the longest name: it contains 21 letters and has a population of 9,227
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.