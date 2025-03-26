Santanyi police officer arrested for gender violence

Last week, the Guardia Civil arrested a Santanyi local police officer for alleged gender violence against his wife, who required hospital treatment for her injuries. The officer is currently suspended from his duties, and Santanyi Town Hall has opened a case against him.

The incident occurred last week when the woman was treated by doctors for what was claimed to have been a fall. She had bruises on her face and injuries to her ribs and back. It subsequently emerged that she had been beaten at the couple's home in Porreres, and the Guardia Civil in Campos started an investigation.

Officers interviewed the woman, who ultimately filed a complaint for brutal assault. On Friday, the police officer was arrested and taken before the courts in Manacor. He was released on charges, subject to a restraining order. He denies the accusations.

The Guardia are also seeking to establish whether the woman initially said she had suffered a fall for fear of reprisals or because she had been threatened to keep quiet about what happened. If this is confirmed, there will be an additional charge of coercion.

The officer's service weapon has been seized, which is standard procedure for police officers accused of serious crimes.