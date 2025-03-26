Will Sir Richard Branson's new air taxis link Palma Airport with his Mallorca hotel?
Plans rolled out by Virgin Group in Britain
Mallorca is hoping that Virgin tycoon, Sir Richard Branson, will link Palma Airport with his hotel in Banyalbufar using a state-of-the-art air taxi which his company is introducing in Britain. The electric air taxi service could be launched in London 'soon', offering zero-emission trips across the capital in less than 10 minutes.
Also in News
- Spain at boiling point over eggs!
- Now there's a proposal for a fifteen-year residency requirement to buy a home in the Balearics
- A Good Friday. Britain's biggest cruise ship heads for Palma for Easter
- Ryanair launches subscription that waives fees for reserved seats and insurance
- The Mallorcan town with the longest name: it contains 21 letters and has a population of 9,227
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.