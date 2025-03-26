The Good Life in Mallorca! How households are scrambling to buy chickens as egg prices boil over!
3,000 households are now keeping chickens!
More than 3,000 households in Mallorca are now keeping their own chickens as the egg prices go through the roof. There is speculation that we could reach a situation that a single egg will cost one euro. Prices have already risen by 25 percent with a dozen eggs in some instances costing three euros.
