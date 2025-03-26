The Good Life in Mallorca! How households are scrambling to buy chickens as egg prices boil over!

More than 3,000 households in Mallorca are now keeping their own chickens as the egg prices go through the roof. There is speculation that we could reach a situation that a single egg will cost one euro. Prices have already risen by 25 percent with a dozen eggs in some instances costing three euros.

But Mallorca households have taken heart from the 1970s British comedy The Good Life, the classic sitcom about a middle-class couple who decide to turn their home into a self-sufficient farm, starring Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington, pictured below.

A total of 3,000 Mallorca homes have applied for a licence to keep chickens with the eggs being for their own consumption. In no case can the eggs be sold to a second party and all the chickens have be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture. But this doesn´t appear to have dent the wish of many to be egg-self-sufficient.

One of the reasons for the egg crisis is Bird Flu in the United States with thousands of tons of eggs moving across the Atlantic.

"There is concern locally that egg prices will continue to rise which could put firm Spanish favourites such as the Tortilla off the menu," said one supermarket manager.

Meanwhile, others are not "laying idle" and have gone out and bought their own chickens to ensure a constant supply!