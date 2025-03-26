Secretive British special forces support vessel arrives in Gibraltar
Two fast attack craft "hidden" on her deck
A support vessel used by British special forces arrived in Gibraltar this morning with two 70-knot fast pursuit vessels "hidden" on deck. Northern River, is often used by members of the elite Special Boat Service for training (SBS)
Also in News
- Spain at boiling point over eggs!
- Now there's a proposal for a fifteen-year residency requirement to buy a home in the Balearics
- A Good Friday. Britain's biggest cruise ship heads for Palma for Easter
- The Mallorcan town with the longest name: it contains 21 letters and has a population of 9,227
- Families who were squatting in Alcudia's Bellevue now have nowhere to live
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
You saw it here first in the MDB Mr. Putin. Just in case you weren't watching, now you know.