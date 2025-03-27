The supermarket chain with the greatest savings in Mallorca

With prices having generally risen sharply in recent years, consumers in Mallorca and the Balearics may well be looking at how to make the best savings on the weekly shop. If so, then a study by retail data analysts Algori offers an insight.

According to data at the end of February, shoppers at Aldi supermarkets on the islands paid 12.7% less than the average household spend. They also spent 2.3% less than in the previous year.

Aldi supermarkets are attracting an increasing amount of custom. Algori points to slightly more than half of all households having shopped at an Aldi in 2024 - 52.9%, an increase of 17.5% compared with 2024. This despite the fact that at the start of this year there were only 14 Aldi stores; five more are planned during 2025.

On purchases made in 2024, Aldi customers saved on average almost 1,000 euros. This figure comes from data provided by another retail analyst, Kantar Worldpanel.

It won't come as a great surprise that Aldi does offer the greatest savings. Its business model is that of a discount supermarket chain, which came rather later to the Balearic market than its German rival, Lidl. There are in fact two Aldis, the consequence of a disagreement in the 1960s between the two brothers who owned Albrecht Diskont, as it was known. There is an Aldi Nord and an Aldi Sud. It is the Nord (North) that operates in Spain.