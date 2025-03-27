Palma horse-carriage drivers could get taxi licences instead
"We don't want to give up our horses, but we can't continue like this"
At Thursday's council meeting in Palma, parties from opposite political positions - Vox and Més - will be presenting motions designed to find alternatives for the city's horse-carriage drivers. Both parties are seeking ways to enable the drivers to give up the horse service, either by operating an electric carriage or by exchanging the existing carriage licence for a taxi licence.
