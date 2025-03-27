Palma horse-carriage drivers could get taxi licences instead

At Thursday's council meeting in Palma, parties from opposite political positions - Vox and Més - will be presenting motions designed to find alternatives for the city's horse-carriage drivers. Both parties are seeking ways to enable the drivers to give up the horse service, either by operating an electric carriage or by exchanging the existing carriage licence for a taxi licence.

The carriage drivers acknowledge they have had to face a great deal of opposition over recent years. They are now willing to give up their horses if the alternative is "dignified and the treatment is fair".

Spokesperson Antonio Heredia says: "When it's not the yellow alert for high temperatures that prevents us from going out, it's the insults we face. We don't want to give up our horses, but we can't continue like this."

The service is profitable, but Heredia adds: "For ten years they have implemented measures to stifle the sector under the pretext of animal welfare. When there is a yellow alert in Andratx or Ses Salines, they harm us in Palma. I can't go to work and we don't get any compensation."

His association appears to be more in favour of the taxi option. "We don't want electric carriages or financial compensation. We have a lifetime and hereditary licence. If we exchange the licence for a taxi licence, we promise to introduce green cars. There are forty of us in the sector."