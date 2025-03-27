Amazon boss Jeff Bezos could marry on "Mallorca" yacht

Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos, could marry his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez aboard his luxury super-yacht, Koru, which caused a major sensation when it was moored in the Bay of Palma, two years ago. It is widely rumoured that the star-studded wedding will take place in Italy later this summer.

Bezos went aboard Koru with Sanchez when it was moored in Palma. He later proposed to Lauren aboard the spectacular yacht off the coast of France.

The vessel, which last visited Palma late last year, was built in the Netherlands by Oceanco starting in 2021, and delivered in April 2023. It is a three-masted sailing yacht 127 meters (417 ft) long with a navy blue hull. The superyacht is reported to have cost $500 million or more with an additional annual maintenance cost of at least $30 million. When commissioned, the yacht was the second-largest sailing yacht in the world, after Andrey Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A.

In 2022, Rotterdam announced that the city's historic De Hef bridge would be temporarily partially dismantled to allow the yacht to pass through. This move was controversial because the bridge is a Dutch national monument owing to its history. Eventually the dismantling plan of the 'De Hef' bridge proved to be unnecessary. The masts were stepped when the vessel was moored downstream of the bridge in the Rotterdam Harbour.

A 75-metre yacht support vessel, the Abeona, "shadows" Koru, providing additional crew accommodation, a helipad with enclosed helicopter accommodation, and capacity for relief supplies.

The wedding guest list

There is plenty of speculation about the wedding guest list. These are a few of the names which have been mentioned.

Expected guests who are friends of the groom include President Trump, film star Leonardo DiCaprio, fellow mogul Bill Gates and chat-show supremo Oprah Winfrey.