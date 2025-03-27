Truck gets stuck in Mallorca village
Driver maintained he hadn't seen the signs
A heavy-goods vehicle became trapped in the village of Randa (Algaida) on Thursday after the driver claimed that he hadn't seen signs prohibiting the entry of vehicles of this type. It took around an hour of manoeuvring for the truck to get free and leave.
