Truck gets stuck in Mallorca village

Truck stuck in the Mallorca village of Randa.

It took an hour or so to get the truck free.

Algaida27/03/2025
A heavy-goods vehicle became trapped in the village of Randa (Algaida) on Thursday after the driver claimed that he hadn't seen signs prohibiting the entry of vehicles of this type. It took around an hour of manoeuvring for the truck to get free and leave.

Algaida's mayor, Marga Fullana, said that both the Guardia Civil and the town hall will issue fines. A case will also be opened against the company for a claim for damage caused. The front of a house was affected.

"Although signs are already in place, we are going to reinforce these immediately so that incidents like this don't happen again," added the mayor.

In November last year, the Council of Mallorca banned large vehicles from going to the Randa Sanctuary and therefore to some parts of the village centre. The Council had responded to a request for a ban from Algaida Town Hall.

