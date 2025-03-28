Spain's PM urges Washington to reconsider tariff 'nonsense'
The stakes are high as a 25% import duty on cars looms over transatlantic trade relations
MADRID (ESPAÑA), 28/03/2025.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, interviene este viernes en la quinta edición del 'Foro Fondos Europeos', organizado por elDiario.es en Madrid. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo | JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO
Madrid28/03/2025 13:00Updated at 14:55
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera on Friday urged the United States to reconsider new tariffs on goods from Europe and open a dialogue with Brussels to stop what Sanchez described as "nonsense". President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will charge a 25% import tariff on all cars. On Thursday, the Commission said the European Union was preparing a "robust, calibrated" response.
