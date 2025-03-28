Spain's PM urges Washington to reconsider tariff 'nonsense'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera on Friday urged the United States to reconsider new tariffs on goods from Europe and open a dialogue with Brussels to stop what Sanchez described as "nonsense". President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will charge a 25% import tariff on all cars. On Thursday, the Commission said the European Union was preparing a "robust, calibrated" response.

"Today, from here, I'd like to make a call again to the U.S. administration to reconsider and open dialogue with the European Commission and stop this nonsense," Sanchez told an economic event in Madrid. Speaking at the same event, Ribera - who served as energy minister under Sanchez and is now the bloc's antitrust chief - said the EU "misses the relationship of solidarity with the United States and we hope we can return to it", adding there was always space to talk and find solutions. She likened Trump's trade policy to the behaviour of a "schoolyard bully".

"Europe cannot remain silent in the face of such aggression," she added. "We're reaching our limit and the next steps will require more Europe, and more unity in terms of security."