Massive blow for BBC radio listeners in Spain
Shake-up of international output
British expats in Spain will be cut off from scores of BBC radio stations and podcasts in a shake-up of the public service broadcaster's international output. Starting in a matter of weeks, the BBC will no longer allow access to Sounds – its audio streaming service – from abroad. Instead, international audiences will need to tune into radio and podcasts on a new advertising-funded service on BBC.com or the broadcaster’s app.
