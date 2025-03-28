Massive blow for BBC radio listeners in Spain

British expats in Spain will be cut off from scores of BBC radio stations and podcasts in a shake-up of the public service broadcaster's international output. Starting in a matter of weeks, the BBC will no longer allow access to Sounds – its audio streaming service – from abroad. Instead, international audiences will need to tune into radio and podcasts on a new advertising-funded service on BBC.com or the broadcaster’s app.

Rights restrictions means some programming, including all music radio stations and some podcasts, will be removed completely. Others will only be available through third-party subscription services such as Apple and Spotify.

The BBC said expats will still have access to talk radio stations such as Radio 4 and the World Service, as well as more than 1,000 podcasts, including Global News Podcast, The Global Story and Infinite Monkey Cage.

Nevertheless, the move has fuelled concerns that international audiences will be cut off from large swathes of their favourite programming.

Kirsty Lang, the broadcaster who fronts Radio 4 shows – including Front Row, Last Word and Round Britain Quiz – described the decision as “devastating for all our overseas listeners”.