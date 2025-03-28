Ibiza introduces a cap on hire cars; only 20,168 vehicles on the road
Traffic crackdown launched
Ibiza has the reputation as being the party island of the Balearics and it could soon be the car-free one as well. In ground-breaking legislation announced on Friday the Council of Ibiza has decided to cap the number of vehicle on the road at any one time, 20,168 vehicles.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Firstly, it seems a very random number. Secondly, how on earth are they going to count the actual number of cars on the road at any given time?