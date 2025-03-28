Ibiza introduces a cap on hire cars; only 20,168 vehicles on the road

Traffic crackdown launched

Ibiza car ban introduced.

Jason Moore28/03/2025 14:53
Ibiza has the reputation as being the party island of the Balearics and it could soon be the car-free one as well. In ground-breaking legislation announced on Friday the Council of Ibiza has decided to cap the number of vehicle on the road at any one time, 20,168 vehicles.

The new legislation states that there can only be 16,000 hire car with the remaining vehicles belonging to local residents.

Not even motorhomes escape the new legislation. Only those which are registered in Ibiza or have a place at an official camping site will be allowed.

This is the latest example of how the regional governments in the Balearics are trying to deal with the traffic problems and congestion on roads allegedly caused by hire cars.

The Balearic government wants to introduce a tax on rent-a-cars but so far this measure has not been approved by parliament.

