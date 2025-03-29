Tens of thousands of Mallorca-bound British tourists facing long air delays this summer, airline boss warns

Tens of thousands of tourists heading to Mallorca this summer face long air delays as a result of the "broken" European air traffic control system, according to Ryanair boss Michael O´Leary in a report this morning in The Independent newspaper.

According to the front page article written by travel expert Simon Calder "holidaymakers are set to face the worst air traffic control issues in a quarter of a century this summer with 30 million UK air passengers delayed between June and August.

Ryanair chief Michael O´Learey was quoted as saying in the Independent: "It will be worse than last summer, particularly at weekends. Europe needs to fix what is a broken air traffic control system for which we pay ridiculously expensive fees."

Tourists heading to Mallorca were hit by a number of weather related problems at Palma airport last summer which led to the airport being temporarily closed due to heavy rain.

The warning comes as Palma airport prepares for a record holiday season with thousands more flights from across Europe and beyond. Apart from the weather problems at Palma airport there were some delays as a result of problems with air traffic control.