Abandoned since 2008, a Mallorca bullring has new owners

The bullring in Felanitx, known as La Macarena, has been bought by a group of five businesspeople, four of them members of the Obrador family, which has a long association with bullfighting.

A bullfight was last staged in 2008, since when the arena has deteriorated. Two years ago, part of it fell during a storm, which was on August 27, the day before there traditionally always used to be a bullfight. It was in fact an historical stipulation for at least one bullfight to be staged each year - for the Sant Agustí Fiestas on August 28 - that prevented a sale going ahead.

In June last year, the town hall removed this requirement, and so there are now finally new owners. One of them, Tomeu Obrador, says: "The bullring once again belongs to the Felanitx people. Everyone in Felanitx knows our love for bulls and for this bullring, which in one way or another has been linked to the family. We couldn't let this opportunity pass us by. Everyone has their own interests, and this is our world."

Despite their connections to bullfighting, it doesn't appear that they intend to stage bullfights. There is no obligation to do so, and the town hall indicated last year that there was purchase interest so long as the stipulation for the fiestas' bullfight was scrapped. The owners say there will be an ambitious project to turn the bullring into a leisure and cultural centre for the town.

As yet there is little information, but the aim is for the arena to be used culturally from next year. A shorter-term plan is for an open day and recreational activities on August 28 this year.