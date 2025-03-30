Selling Balearics superyacht and luxury tourism in Florida

AETIB, the Balearic Government's tourism strategy agency, led a recent trip to Florida to establish contacts with US operators in order to "put the islands on the map" for superyacht and luxury tourism.

As well as AETIB, the delegation comprised the Balearic Maritime Cluster, the luxury tourism business association Essentially Mallorca, the Menorca Tourism Development Foundation, and the Ibiza Luxury Destination Club. It attended two networking events in Miami and Palm Beach with the aim of "positioning the nautical and premium products of the Balearic Islands".

The tourism ministry's coordinator, Miquel Rosselló, says the idea is that yachts on trips through the Mediterranean with US operators can stop in the Balearics for specific or longer periods, making use of the nautical facilities for maintenance or other services, the latter representing "a value segment that currently has little visibility". "Yachts that go to Cannes or Sardinia, for example, could make stops or even spend the winter in the Balearics."

Pedro Suasi, manager of the Maritime Cluster, which brings together nearly 100 companies, explains that these are charter boats for up to 12 people and are primarily aimed at people from the US. "We have had a lot of interest and have received many requests for more information." Maria Renart of Essentially Mallorca says the networking in Florida "strengthens the international profile of our destination and its sustainable luxury offer".

The government emphasises that an initiative of this type is part of the objectives set out under the Bases for Transition established by the sustainability pact for future tourism. The deputy director of AETIB, Francisco Ferrer, says: "We are committed to the North American market as part of our strategy to diversify, open up, and consolidate new markets and products, as reflected in the conclusions of the first phase of the pact." Over the next couple of months there will be other trips, these to Washington and Montreal.

In general terms, US tourism in the Balearics rose by 1.2% in 2024 to 279,205 visitors, but fell by 7.4% (to 195,012 visitors) in Mallorca.