The stickers on signs in Mallorca's mountains
Innocent enough, but this is an infringement
There are now signs completely covered in stickers. | Fernando Fernández
Escorca30/03/2025 17:56
In October last year, attention was drawn to stickers on road signs in the Tramuntana Mountains. A few months on and such is the number of stickers that there are signs which are completely covered with them.
Please cycle and other groups, keep the signs clean, as it is also nice to get a photo of the sign as a mento. Put up sticker boards under the signs or on a seperate pole where the stickers can be stuck. Anyone that feels they need to put a sticker on the brown information sign, should be fined say €1000 and if it is a cycle group, and take the bike away and make the culprit/s walk back. The €1000 fine could be used to cover the costs of policing the signs hotspots. Just a few fines advertised on social media should stop this filthy practice almost straight away, hopefully.