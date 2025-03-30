The stickers on signs in Mallorca's mountains

In October last year, attention was drawn to stickers on road signs in the Tramuntana Mountains. A few months on and such is the number of stickers that there are signs which are completely covered with them.

For the most part, they are put there by cycling groups and clubs. Innocent enough these stickers may be, but they obscure information, which is the whole point of having signs. This information, apart from naming the location, includes the length of a climb and the average gradient.

There is a view that they are a form of vandalism in a similar way to graffiti. They do constitute an infraction, as the signs are public property. Stickers or anything else can't be attached without authorisation, not that this would be given.

The stickers craze is such that Palma Airport has taken to installing 'sticker walls' in the hope that these will be used rather than there being stickers on signs all over the airport.