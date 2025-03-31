From Soviet Navy warship to super-yacht

The classic sailing yacht, Prometej, moored up at Puerto Portals yacht club over the weekend making quite a sight.

The 45-metre former ice-breaker was originally built for the Soviet Navy but transformed by a famous Italian fashion designer into a luxurious floating retreat, with a unique blend of cultures, architecture, function and style.

Up to 14 guests can be accommodated on board the superyacht and she also has accommodation for 9 crew members, including the ship's captain. Prometej has a steel hull and a steel superstructure. She is powered by 2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. engines, which give her a top speed of 13 knot. The yacht carries 92.000 litres of fuel on board.

In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Prometej, is listed at number 1675. Prometej’s sweeping decks offer ample space for relaxing and sunbathing, while the upper deck al fresco saloon is the perfect spot for entertaining.

She is available for charter at the moment and is set to be a regular visitor to the Balearics over the summer months.