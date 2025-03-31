New train service will have 10 kilometre underground section, linked with Palma airport

The Balearic government has modified the route of the new train service to Llucmajor from Palma (which will pass through the airport) with the construction of a 10-kilometre-long tunnel that will link the Palma Conservatory with the Son Costa station. Of the 30 kilometres of the line, almost 10 kilometres will be underground.

According to the Balearic government you will be able to reach Palma airport from the centre of the city in just 12 minutes.

The project foresees a first 3.75-kilometre tunnel section between the new station in the area of the Conservatory (just of the Soller road) and Son Güells, where it will come to the surface to complete a 4.5-kilometre route before going underground again in a new section between the Mercapalma area and the Son Oms industrial estate passing through the airport, and then continuing above ground as far as Llucmajor.

The Palma-Llucmajor line will serve several areas of Palma and other places along its route, with the following stops planned: Miquel Dolç, Son Güells, Hospital Universitari Son Llàtzer, Coll d'en Rabassa, airport, Son Oms industrial estate, La Porciúncula, Bellavista - Ses Cadenes, S'Arenal, Son Noguera industrial estate and Llucmajor. The project includes two new stops, at the Conservatori and Bellavista.

The route has been extended by 2.5 kilometres to bring the line closer to new urban areas. The new line will have a first station in the area of the Conservatori Superior de Música de les Illes Balears (Higher Music Conservatory of the Balearic Islands) and will be extended by a 1.2-kilometre underground section between this location and the Son Costa station, a section that penetrates further into the urban fabric of Palma and will bring the train closer to this area where the future Arts District of Palma has been planned. Another of the advantages of the new station is that it guarantees a suitable connection for a future expansion of the railway network towards Ponent.

The budget for the work is 811 million euros, more than 100 million more than the initial project, and the councillor for Housing, José Luis Mateo, assures that they are seeking the signing of a railway agreement to obtain financing. The work is expected to be inaugurated in 2032 due to the complexity of the project. In fact, the works are not expected to begin until 2028, according to SFM manager José Ramón Orta. ‘These are immensely complex works,’ he said.